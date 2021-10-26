Cleveland police investigating hit-skip that injured a male pedestrian

CLEVELAND — A male was hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-skip on Cleveland’s East Side Tuesday, according to an officer at the scene.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded early Tuesday to the area of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The male victim’s shoes were torn off during the hit-skip.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a hit-skip on East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

EMS transported the victim in critical condition after officers administered CPR.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a hit-skip on East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The Accident Investigation Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police responded to the scene for further investigation.

