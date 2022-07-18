Cleveland police investigating homicide of 40-year-old man

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old man was found dead from apparent multiple gunshot wounds in Cleveland on Saturday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.

Officers responded to 4233 E. 73rd St. for a male shot, where they found the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth where he was pronounced dead, the release stated.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined the man was picking up his kids and some of their stuff from the property. The man got into a verbal argument with the children's mother, which then turned physical, the release said.

A person then shot the man multiple times before leaving the scene, the release stated.

A person of interest has been identified, but this matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or by calling CrimeStoppers anonymously at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

