Cleveland police investigating multiple overnight homicides, shootings

CLEVELAND — Five people were killed and multiple others were injured in three separate shooting incidents in Cleveland early Saturday morning.

Somerset shooting

According to police, the first shooting happened at 12:52 a.m. near East 105th Street and Somerset Avenue in the city's Glenville neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man got into an argument with a male friend of his girlfriend. When the victim drew a gun, the other man pulled out a gun and shot him. Police said they have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

The victim has not been identified.

East 79th Street shooting

Officers responded to the 2200 block of East 79th Street around 1:11 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the city's Fairfax neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man on the ground who had been shot in the armpit.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the man was walking down the street when he was struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Buckeye Road shooting

At around 2:21 a.m., police responded to the 8800 block of Buckeye Road in the city's Kinsman neighborhood for a shooting.

According to police, a 40-year-old man, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others—a man, also 40 years old, and 36-year-old man were shot. They were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Three women—ages 30, 36, and 43—were treated for gunshot wounds. Police said the 36-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet. The 30-year-old was shot in the leg, and the 43-year-old was shot in the ankle.

Another victim, an unknown-aged male, was also grazed in the head by a bullet.

No additional information about the shooting was released.

The shootings remain under investigation.

