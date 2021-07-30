Cleveland police investigating three separate deaths reported Thursday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three people found dead in separate incidents in Cleveland on Thursday.

First investigation

On Thursday, members of the homicide unit started investigating the death of a 91-year-old male victim who had been transported to Southpointe Hospital on Wednesday.

During a medical examination, the victim was found to have suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Second investigation

Officers responded at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday to the 5800 block of Bonna Avenue in Cleveland for a deceased male after a homeowner said that the victim was renting a room in his house.

The victim was found in a room of the house with a possible head injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was allegedly last seen by other residents of the home on Sunday, July 25.

Police said due to decomposition, the cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Third investigation

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of East 82nd Street and Kinsman Road for a deceased female in a grassy area.

Officers found the victim in the grass at East 83rd Street and Glade Avenue.

Police believe the victim’s body was left at the location and that her death may have happened elsewhere.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

