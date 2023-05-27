Cleveland Police investigating two fatal shootings Friday night

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police confirmed they are investigating two homicides Friday night on opposite ends of the city after two men were shot in the head and killed.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a 30-year-old man died after multiple gunshot wounds to the head at Lakeshore Boulevard and Villa Beach Drive, near Euclid Beach Park, Cleveland Police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia said. A 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the hip.

News 5 crews at the scene saw more than 50 evidence markers for gunshots and a black Mazda with multiple shots through the front windshield. A section of East 156th Street was blocked off to traffic.

Also on Friday night in the 12400 block of Union Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood on Cleveland’s south end, a 24-year-old man was shot in the head and chest and died at the scene, Ciaccia said.

Cleveland Police did not confirm whether the two shootings were related.

News 5 will update this developing story with more information as it becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.