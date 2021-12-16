Cleveland police officer exchanges gunfire with man who allegedly broke into Glenville home

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who allegedly broke into a home in Glenville on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police said no officers were injured.

Officers responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of East 96th Street. A 30-year-old woman had returned home with her children and found that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home through a window. The woman told police that he also broke into her home the previous night and assaulted her.

Cleveland police said that when the officers confronted the 33-year-old man, he pulled out a gun and fired at officers. One officer returned fire, and the 33-year-old man fled on foot through nearby yards.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Police Force Investigation Team responded to the scene.

Police are working to obtain an arrest warrant for the 33-year-old man and as of yet have not revealed his identity.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.