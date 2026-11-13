Cleveland Police: Officer involved in crash with Amazon truck was driving with suspended license

A 27-year-old Cleveland police officer is under investigation by Internal Affairs after the Cleveland Division of Police discovered his license was suspended following a crash this week.

According to Cleveland Police, the crash happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 93rd Street and Gaylord Avenue.

Police say the officer was heading south on East 93rd Street in a patrol car, tried to turn left onto Gaylord Avenue, and struck an Amazon vehicle heading north on East 93rd Street.

The officer was injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital by Cleveland EMS. Cleveland EMS also transported the Amazon driver to the hospital.

"During the review of the incident, supervisors discovered that the officer's driver's license was suspended. The officer was immediately relieved of duty. The matter has been referred to our Internal Affairs Unit for investigation, and the officer will be cited in connection with the matter," Cleveland Police said.

The department said the officer, who was hired in April 2025, had his license suspended in March 2025 by Walton Hills Mayor's Court. It wasn't caught initially, as the court didn't enter the suspension into the system until June 10, 2026 —more than a year later. The department did not provide the officer's name.

"Due to the suspension not being reflected in the system at the time of the department's quarterly driver's license audits, it was not identified during those reviews," the department said.

Additionally, Cleveland Police said it is reviewing communication and reporting procedures with Walton Hills Mayor's Court and why the suspension was not entered sooner.

"The Division takes matters involving officer accountability and compliance with department policies seriously. The Internal Affairs investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as appropriate," Cleveland Police said.