Cleveland Police officer proposes to girlfriend who just graduated from police academy

CLEVELAND — During the Cleveland Police Academy graduation ceremony on Monday, a first happened in front of the crowd.

Cleveland Police Officer Chris Porter proposed to Officer Stephanie Martinez, who had just graduated.

"We met at headquarters, a barber shop ran by a former police officer who is now a firefighter," Martinez said.

It is the first time in Cleveland Police history a marriage proposal happened during an academy graduation ceremony.

