Cleveland Police officer proposes to girlfriend who just graduated from police academy

Cleveland Police Officer Chris Porter proposed to Officer Stephanie Martinez, who had just graduated from the Police Academy on Monday night.
Posted at 9:38 PM, Aug 15, 2022
CLEVELAND — During the Cleveland Police Academy graduation ceremony on Monday, a first happened in front of the crowd.

Cleveland Police Officer Chris Porter proposed to Officer Stephanie Martinez, who had just graduated.

"We met at headquarters, a barber shop ran by a former police officer who is now a firefighter," Martinez said.

It is the first time in Cleveland Police history a marriage proposal happened during an academy graduation ceremony.

