Cleveland police release images of 2 persons of interest who allegedly pointed guns at police

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two males who pointed guns from inside a car at law enforcement.

Police released two photos to News 5. One photo shows a picture of a male who allegedly pointed a gun at an officer who was inside his patrol car.

Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Division of Police. Police released the above images relating to a law enforcement investigation.

A second photo shows two hands holding two guns, pointed toward an officer inside his patrol car.

Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Division of Police. Police released the above images relating to a law enforcement investigation.

A spokesperson for the department said a photo of the second male is not available.

Police did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the images is asked to contact police at 216-623-5318.

Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a $5,000 cash reward may be available.

