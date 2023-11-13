Watch Now
Cleveland Police release photo of suspect over a year after fatal shooting near Public Square

On Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Cleveland Police released this image of a man suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting near Public Square on Oct. 30, 2022.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Cleveland Police have released an image of a man they are trying to identify who is suspected of being involved in a homicide that happened near Public Square over one year ago.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the back just before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 30, near Public Square, according to police. He was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died.

Police said at the time that it appeared a group was playing a dice game when a man approached the victim and shot him. The man then fled the scene on foot.

On Monday, Cleveland Police’s Homicide Unit asked for assistance in identifying a man seen in a photo wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. They say he is suspected of being involved in the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (216) 623-7653

