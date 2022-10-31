Man shot, killed in Public Square

Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses who did not want to go on camera told a News 5 photographer they heard several shots. Our photographer saw at least eight casings as well as money on the ground, including a casing in the splash pad area.

According to preliminary information, police said that it appears a group of people was playing a dice game when a man approached the victim and shot him.

The man then fled the scene on foot.

Police said a 41-year-old man was shot in the back.

He was transported to Metro Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

