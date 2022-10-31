Man shot, killed in Public Square

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses who did not want to go on camera told a News 5 photographer they heard several shots. Our photographer saw at least eight casings as well as money on the ground, including a casing in the splash pad area.

Shooting in Public Square next to Rebol. No official info on the victim but it did not sound good. CPD has multiple casings marked and one even on the splash pad. pic.twitter.com/8kYzoq3KZ5 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 31, 2022

According to preliminary information, police said that it appears a group of people was playing a dice game when a man approached the victim and shot him.

The man then fled the scene on foot.

Police said a 41-year-old man was shot in the back.

He was transported to Metro Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.