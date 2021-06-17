Cleveland police request assistance from BCI in solving homicides of Aliza Sherman, Stephen Halton, Ryan Dixon

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams sent a letter to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation & Identification asking for assistance with three cold case homicide investigations—Aliza Sherman's case from 2013, Stephen Halton's case from 2014 and Ryan Dixon's case from 2016.

News 5 has obtained a copy of the letter Williams sent to BCI to formally request assistance on all three homicide investigations.

Sherman, a 53-year-old mother of four, was murdered in the middle of the day in Downtown Cleveland on March 24, 2013. She was stabbed 11 times in broad daylight while on her way to her divorce attorney’s office behind the Galleria on East 9th Street.

The brutal stabbing was captured on surveillance camera in 2013, and still, eight years later, no one has been charged in her death.

In 2018, investigators in the Sherman case recommended BCI's assistance be requested but it never was. News 5 was told by sources in 2018 that a letter asking for BCI’s help was drafted but then stopped at city hall.

Halton, an anesthesia tech at the Cleveland Clinic was gunned down at an RTA stop near Lakeshore and Grovewood on January 11, 2014.

He was on his way to work to assist in an organ transplant operation, but he never made it there.

The 30-year-old father of two died from a single gunshot wound. No suspects have been identified in the case to this day.

Dixon, a 22-year-old man from Middleburg Heights, was shot to death inside of his car on Griswold Avenue in Cleveland on January 11, 2016.

Officers found Dixon in the car unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest around 9 p.m.

A homicide investigation was immediately initiated but the case remains open.

Documentation and evidence from the three cases will be provided to BCI for their evaluation and assistance in solving them.

