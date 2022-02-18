Cleveland police request help from FBI to investigate possible 'patterns of use of force incidents' by officers

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland, the Department of Public Safety and the Cleveland Division of Police have requested the assistance of the Cleveland Division of the FBI to assist in an investigation after an internal review revealed possible patterns of inappropriate conduct by members of the Cleveland Division of Police, according to a statement from the city.

The Internal Affairs Unit of the Division of Police conducted an internal review of department reports, information, body-worn camera footage and data. An investigation was started after the review indicated potential “patterns of police use of force incidents, involving several detectives in the Division,” according to a statement from the city.

The actions of the detectives’ direct supervisor at the time of the alleged use of force incidents are also under review, the city said.

The officers who are subject to the review were reassigned to an investigative unit and have been reassigned to administrative duty positions with no contact with the public during this time.

“The City of Cleveland takes matters of alleged police misconduct seriously and expects officers to conduct their duties constitutionally and in accordance with the laws. The City of Cleveland, Division of Police will cooperate fully with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” said Interim Chief Wayne Drummond in a statement.

The FBI is reviewing the information provided by the Cleveland Division of Police, according to the city.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association and the FBI for comment.

