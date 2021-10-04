Cleveland police respond to 7 overdoses, 6 of them fatal, in 48 hour span

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police responded to numerous overdoses over the course of 48 hours this weekend, according to a weekend report released by the Cleveland Police Department.

Beginning at 7:33 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 3200 block of West 61st Street where they located a 52-year-old man who had overdosed and died.

That same morning, around 11:51 a.m., officers responded a street away from the first incident and found a 52-year-old man who had overdosed on heroin in the 3400 block of West 60th Street. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

On Saturday around 12:03 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Newark Avenue for a male who had died. His death is suspected to be from an overdose, police said.

Minutes later, around 12:18 p.m. officers responded to the 9700 block of Easton Avenue where a 52-year-old woman had died from an overdose.

At 1:27 p.m, two miles away in the 6100 block of Fullerton Avenue, officers responded to another fatal overdose, this time involving a 21-year-old woman.

Saturday evening, around 5:11 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of West 73rd Street where a male of undisclosed age had died from a heroin overdose.

Officers responded early Sunday morning around 3:50 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 146th Street where a 51-year-old man had died from an overdose. Evidence was found on scene, police said.

Cleveland police responded to a total of seven overdoses in the 48 hours span, six of which ended up being fatal.

The latest data from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office shows that through August of this year, at least 365 people have died from heroin, fentanyl, or analog overdose.

That's nearly 100 more people compared to last year (273), and just shy of the number at the same time in 2017 (381)—which is the county’s worst year for overdoses during the opioid epidemic.

When including cocaine, the number of fatalities in Cuyahoga County jumps to 446 for the year. The majority of the overdose deaths in the county this year were caused by fentanyl with cocaine/fentanyl combined and heroin/fentanyl combined closely following.

For resources on substance abuse disorders in Cuyahoga County, click here.

