Cleveland police search for men responsible for fatal September shooting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of men possibly involved in a fatal September shooting.

The shooting happened on Sept. 15, 2021, near Market Plaza.

Police said Alexander Platt was surrounded by a group of men when he was shot and killed.

Police believe the two men in the image below were the shooters.

Cleveland police

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5465.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a reward may be available, police said.

