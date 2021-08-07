Cleveland police searching for driver of vehicle involved in fatal motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for the driver of an SUV who left the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., a 49-year-old man on a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Woodland Avenue while a dark blue or black SUV was traveling east on Woodland Avenue at the same time, according to police.

Police said the man on the motorcycle lost control and was ejected off the vehicle. The reason the man lost control has not been determined. Police say the crash was fatal.

The man is believed to have been thrown into the driver's side of the dark blue or black SUV. Police said the SUV may have briefly stopped but then left the scene heading east on Woodland Avenue and driving through the Hanini Gas Station parking lot and onto East 55th Street.

Police are currently looking to identify the driver of the SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

