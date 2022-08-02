Cleveland Police seeking possible witness to fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking the public to identify a man who may have been a witness to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland on July 27.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, Cleveland Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Scranton Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found 16-year-old Arthur McKeller, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived and transported McKeller to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation from the Homicide Unit revealed that McKeller and a friend were sitting at the address on Scranton Avenue when an unknown person approached them and started shooting at them, police said. McKeller and his friend fled the area, and McKeller collapsed near the 1700 block of Clark Avenue.

A person of interest has not been identified, but police have released several images of a man they believe may be a witness to the shooting.

Police are seeking to identify the possible witness, and anyone with information on his identity is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.