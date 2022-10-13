Cleveland Police to remain under consent decree for 2 more years after judge notes progress, but not enough

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department will be assessed and reported on by a federal monitor for at least two more years after a judge ruled to extend the consent decree that the city has been under since 2015.

The judge said that based on the most recent semiannual report and information provided by the monitor in September, “It is clear that, while the City has made substantial progress, it has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time.”

Read the court filing extending the consent decree here.

The most recent semiannual report, a 144-page document released last month, found that Cleveland Police are still struggling to hold officers accountable and meet standards spelled out in the consent decree.

The semiannual report found there are “significant and critical areas” where Cleveland Police remain in noncompliance with the 2015 federal consent decree, including accountability, community relations and staffing.

RELATED: Semiannual report confirms Cleveland Police failing in critical areas due to understaffing

The report says the city’s not only doing a bad job retaining officers, it also found a lack of “coordination and direction” when it comes to recruiting officers.

RELATED: Dangerously Understaffed: 46 officers left Cleveland police in May, June

It also says police hired people even after red flags turned up in their background investigations.

Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland’s first new mayor since 2006, said earlier this year that he wanted the city out from under the consent decree.

Read the 11th Semiannual Report, released in September 2022, here.

“The quickest we can get out of this decree, the better it will be for the police department and the taxpayers so we can use that money to reinvest back in, long-term,” Bibb said in August.

RELATED: City at ‘critical stage’ under consent decree

But Cleveland will remain under federal monitoring until at least October 2024 after the latest scathing report, which, among other problems, found Cleveland is failing to properly conduct investigations into officer-involved shootings.

One glaring example: the report says an officer shot his partner and lied about it but was never punished.

The report also found Cleveland takes too long to investigate complaints against officers and needs to be more transparent with the public.

The consent decree is supposed to reduce the use of excessive force by officers, which the report says is still happening. The report also acknowledges the city has improved how it deals with people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The city and US Department of Justice entered into a consent decree in May 2015 after federal investigators found Cleveland police engaged in a pattern and practice of using excessive force and that issues within the department contributed to that practice.

Under the terms of the consent decree, Cleveland must be substantially compliant with all expectations and remain compliant for two years.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.