Cleveland Public Library resumes wedding photography and tours

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Public Library is bringing back tours and special occasion photography at the main library in Downtown Cleveland.

The library canceled tours, wedding photography and other services in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With cases declining and more people getting vaccinated, the library said visitors will notice the following changes:



Building capacity levels will increase from 30% to 50%

Meeting rooms will reopen to small groups

Passport services will resume

Visitors will be allowed to use payphones, charging stations and water foundation

FREE Rapid, At home, COVID-19 test kits available at Main Library.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and keep a safe distance.

