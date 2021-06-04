Cleveland Public Library to celebrate construction of new Hough Branch

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Public Library will begin construction on its new Hough Branch Saturday morning, marking the event with a celebration at 10:30 a.m.

The new Hough Branch site is located at Lexington Avenue and E. 66th Street near the historic League Park. Library leadership and community members will be in attendance.

According to a press release, architects drew inspiration for the branch from the mythical Sankofa bird in Africa. The new building will have an improved children’s area, moveable workstations, meeting rooms and a welcoming outdoor space.

The project is part of Cleveland Public Library’s 10-year plan to build or renovate branch libraries to enhance the visitor experience, the release said.

