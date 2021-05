CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Public Library will be providing free meals for families this summer.

The library is teaming up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide the meals.

Meals will be served beginning on June 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at branches across the city.

The program will take place every day until August 6.

The following organizations will also be offering free lunches throughout the summer: