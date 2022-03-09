Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off March 14 through March 25

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Restaurant Week will kick off from March 14 through March 25.

More than two dozen Cleveland-area restaurants are participating in the week-long event that will offer three courses for $36 per person. Prices may vary.

Each restaurant will have its own take on the three courses.

Cleveland Independents, the organization hosting Cleveland Restaurant Week, has included menus each restaurant will have. Click here to see the menu previews.

The restaurants participating include:

Astoria Cafe & Market

Batuqui on the Falls

Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil

Bell & Flower

Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern

Bruno's Ristorante

Cut 151 Supper Club

Don's Lighthous

Don's Pomeroy House

Edwins Restaurant

Fahrenheit

Felice Urban Cafe

Great Scott Tavern

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Westlake

L'Albatros Brasserie

Lago East Bank

Luxe Kitchen and Lounge

Mallorca Restaurant

Melt Bar and Grilled-Akron, Independence, Lakewood, Mentor

One Eleven Bistro

Paladar Latin Kitchen

Parallax Restaurant and Lounge

Pier W

Primo African Cuisine

Rood Food & Pie

Taste

The Woods

Thyme 2

Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill

