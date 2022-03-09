Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off March 14 through March 25

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Restaurant Week will kick off from March 14 through March 25.
More than two dozen Cleveland-area restaurants are participating in the week-long event that will offer three courses for $36 per person. Prices may vary.
Each restaurant will have its own take on the three courses.
Cleveland Independents, the organization hosting Cleveland Restaurant Week, has included menus each restaurant will have. Click here to see the menu previews.
The restaurants participating include:
- Astoria Cafe & Market
- Batuqui on the Falls
- Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil
- Bell & Flower
- Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern
- Bruno's Ristorante
- Cut 151 Supper Club
- Don's Lighthous
- Don's Pomeroy House
- Edwins Restaurant
- Fahrenheit
- Felice Urban Cafe
- Great Scott Tavern
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Westlake
- L'Albatros Brasserie
- Lago East Bank
- Luxe Kitchen and Lounge
- Mallorca Restaurant
- Melt Bar and Grilled-Akron, Independence, Lakewood, Mentor
- One Eleven Bistro
- Paladar Latin Kitchen
- Parallax Restaurant and Lounge
- Pier W
- Primo African Cuisine
- Rood Food & Pie
- Taste
- The Woods
- Thyme 2
- Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill
