Cleveland shooting leaves car and McDonald's riddled with bullet holes

CLEVELAND — A shooting outside a McDonald's overnight in Cleveland left a Mercedes and a wall of the restaurant riddled with over a dozen bullet holes; News 5 is working to confirm whether anyone was injured.

The shooting happened at a McDonald's on Lee Road, located south of Harvard Road.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a shooting at McDonald's on Lee Avenue at Judson on Drive on March 29, 2022.

Police marked 30 casings at the scene in the parking lot and drive-thru line.

Multiple bullets were embedded in the brick wall, according to News 5's overnight photojournalist.

The Mercedes had at least 13 bullet holes.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a shooting at McDonald's on Lee Avenue at Judson on Drive on March 29, 2022.

News 5 has reached out to police for more information.

