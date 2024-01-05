Cleveland store owner wants more help from police after bold alcohol thefts caught on camera

CLEVELAND — The owner of a convenience store in downtown Cleveland has spent thousands of dollars to protect his livelihood.

Rakesh or "Rocky" Patel said he's doing all he can to keep robberies from happening so frequently — everything from cameras to door locks, but one other security option could put him out of business.

News 5

Patel, who co-owns City Foods, said he believes the same two or three thieves have been targeting his store. He shared with News 5 Investigators surveillance videos showing how bold they are.

In one video from early December, a man is seen grabbing alcohol from a top shelf. An employee is thrown to the floor while trying to keep him from getting away with the bottles.

"Before they used to cover their face and come, and now they don’t even have fear,” Patel said.

The day after Christmas, a thief reached over a shopping cart blocking the wine aisle.

“It happened like three weeks in a row — one week continuously, like every day,” Patel said.

Patel has been selling beer, wine and groceries at City Foods on East 12th Street and Chester Avenue since 2018.

News 5

“I’m working hard, paying taxes, and I feel sorry myself that I’m working hard. I work double so I can help college and everything for my son,” Patel said.

Patel thinks it’s the same two or three people who help each other out.

"Somebody will hold the door open so we can’t lock it,” Patel said.

Patel has had to re-arrange store shelves and put the expensive stuff higher up.

"Those Bellaire down there used to be right here, I had to move those. They were grabbing like four or five — those are like $40 bottles,” Patel said.

Patel also made a barrier with stacked soda crates.

News 5

“As you see, these are all blocked so nobody can come and run away with it. That’s what I did, and put these cases so they can’t even push and knock it down,” Patel said.

Security cameras are all over the store, and employees can lock the door to try to keep thieves from running out, but Patel said it’s still not enough.

Patel has a lot of regular customers, like Kelvin Boyd.

"It’s a great convenience store cause it’s like right around the corner,” Boyd said.

Boyd’s solution is something Patel can’t afford.

“Hire a security guard — there’s only so much you can manage,” Boyd said.

It is something that Patel has brought into consideration.

“If I try to hire security or off-duty police officer, the cost goes so high I can’t even stay in business,” Patel said. Police reports show officers have been keeping watch.

Police say the theft investigations are very active and special attention to the area will continue until arrests are made. Patel wants more police patrols at night when the crimes are mostly happening.

Patel is worried about his employees.

“Yes, absolutely, I don’t want to see somebody hurt,” Patel said.

Police say if anyone has information, they can call the Third District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318