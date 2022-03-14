Cleveland to hold Day of Remembrance and Resilience for COVID-19 survivors

CLEVELAND — It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic first impacted Northeast Ohio and in that time, vaccines have been created and widely received, mask mandates have been implemented periodically and after highs and lows of the virus and its variants, Ohio is seeing a decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

But the past two years have also come with tremendous loss and difficulties. In Ohio, 37,410 people have died from COVID-19-related issues, while a total of 113,165 people have been hospitalized with the virus. More than 2.5 million Ohioans have contracted the virus at some point during the pandemic.

To recognize those who lost their lives from COVID-19 while also uplifting those who have recovered from the virus and first responders and essential workers who helped their communities make it during the pandemic, the City of Cleveland is holding a special Day of Remembrance and Resilience on Tuesday.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, and local faith leaders and COVID-19 survivors will take place in the event Tuesday evening, held at Cleveland Music Hall.

While the main event will take place Tuesday evening, there will be opportunities throughout the day to reflect on the impact of the pandemic and the path forward.

As part of the Day of Remembrance and Resilience, hospitals, schools, community care centers, government agencies and businesses are encouraged to display the names of people impacted by COVID-19 throughout the day.

Several Cleveland churches will also participate in open prayer services at 12 p.m. Here is a list of participating churches.

First Zion Baptist Church

Zion HIll Baptist Church

CIty of God

St. Peter's AME Church

Second Ebenzer Missionary Baptist Church

Greater Love Baptist Church

Mt. Gillion Baptist Church

Holy Trinity Baptist Church

Lee Road Baptist Church

University Circle Methodist Church

Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church

Mt.Sinai Baptist Church

Ascent Church

Calvary Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Shiloh Baptist Church

Mt. Zion of Oakwood Village Church

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Mt. Zion Congressional Church Starlight

Missionary Baptist Church

Mt. Haven Missionary Baptist Church

At 6 p.m., the city will light downtown buildings, bridges and surrounding neighborhoods with an amber light to show solidarity to the city's bounce back from the pandemic while recognizing those who were lost due to the pandemic.

The event at Cleveland Music Hall, located at 500 Lakeside Avenue, will begin at 7 p.m.

