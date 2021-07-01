Cleveland USPS employee charged with stealing more than $4,000 worth of mail

CLEVELAND — A United States Postal Service employee was charged with stealing more than $4,000 worth of mail, according to the Department of Justice.

Sa’Shanna Estell, 26, of Cleveland is accused of stealing items from the mail between July and September of 2020.

Estell was working as a USPS mail processing associate when she is believed to have knowingly removed and stole a $3,870 cashiers check, eight gift cards worth a total of around $330, an Apple iPad, a smartwatch, a pair of Reebok shoes, clothing, two packages of THC edibles and $76 in cash from the mail.

According to officials, Estell is estimated to have stolen $4,594.67.

The investigation was conducted by the Cleveland Resident Office of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrea Isabella.

