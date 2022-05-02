Cleveland woman celebrates 104th birthday after serious heart condition diagnosis 10 years ago

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman is celebrating her 104th birthday after she was diagnosed with a severe heart condition more than a decade ago.

In 2011, 93-year-old Georgia Dixon, of Cleveland, had disabling shortness of breath. When she visited her cardiologist Dr. Michel Farah, of University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute, she was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a disease that narrows the aortic valve opening, restricting the blood flow.

Photo courtesy of University Hospitals. Georgia Dixon and Dr. Michel Farah.

Despite her age, she and Farah decided on surgery to replace her aortic valve.

For more than 10 years, she has improved and thrived, Farah said.

“It has been a joy to follow Georgia’s health for more than a decade and to see her walk in and out of my office happy and healthy,” said Farah. “It’s not likely she would be alive to celebrate 104 years if we hadn’t operated on her aortic valve 11 years ago.”

At her most recent appointment with Farah, she was honored with a cake for her 104th birthday.

Photo courtesy of University Hospitals. Georgia Dixon.

Dixon will continue seeing Farah twice annually.

