CLEVELAND — The RainForest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is expanding.

The zoo is creating a new Primate Forest that will become a new home for the gorillas and orangutans.

The Primate Forest will be two stories and have more than 10,000 plants and over 600 animals that currently live in the RainForest.

Construction on the Primate Forest is expected to begin as early as next year.

Since the RainForest opened in 1992, they have welcomed more than one million guests every year.