Cleveland's annual Pierogi Dash returns with hybrid event

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's annual Pierogi Dash returned in 2021 and on Saturday morning, runners took to the streets of Slavic Village for a 5K and a tasty treat.

The race started at Daisy's Ice Cream and the course ran through Ward 12, wrapping back around to finish were it began.

Along with a t-shirt and the race packet, runners received "Pierogi Bucks" good for two pierogi at Daisy's Ice Cream.

But Saturday's events weren't the end of the annual race.

For those not quite ready to run in a crowd again, the Pierogi Dash offers a virtual race through Sunday, with runners selecting a 5K destination of their choosing.

Prizes are set to be awarded for fastest finish, farthest runner (for virtual runners not near Cleveland), and best costume, which can be submitted with the hashtag #pierogidash2021 on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more about the annual event click here.

