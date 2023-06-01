Watch Now
Cleveland's Heisman House sale pending, according to realtor

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 01, 2023
CLEVELAND — The Heisman House, a historical landmark in Cleveland, has been put up for sale, which is now pending, according to the realtor.

John Heisman, who is credited with an array of innovations in football, was born in Cleveland.

The house, located at 3928 Bridge Avenue, will soon have a new owner.

For years, a historical marker was placed in front of the wrong house. Now, the new owners will be owning the birthplace of the man behind college football's most coveted award.

The Heisman House was featured as one of Northeast Ohio's 100 Hidden Gems.

