Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns in 2022

CLEVELAND — A yearly tradition, postponed for two years due to COVID-19, makes its return as Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to take place this year.

The parade is set to be held on Thursday, March 17.

No other details are available at this time, but the Parade Committee said it is "currently in the planning process of the Parade, including working with elected officials and public health officials to ensure a safe return to the Avenue."

Every year, the parade draws tens of thousands of residents and visitors alike to Downtown Cleveland, but had been canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Cleveland's first St. Patrick's Day parade took place in 1842. It was organized by Cleveland's third resident, Rev. Peter McLaughlin.

