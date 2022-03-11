Cleveland's Terminal Tower 'Turning Red' for release of new Disney movie

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's Terminal Tower routinely lights up in different colors that have different meanings and support different causes, but as it lights up red Friday night, it's a little more lighthearted.

Terminal Tower is set to light up red to celebrate the new Disney and Pixar movie "Turning Red," about "a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited."

The movie was released on Friday, streaming on Disney+.

Disney/Pixar WE’VE GOT YOUR (FLUFFY) BACK – In Disney and Pixar’s all-new original feature film “Turning Red,” everything is going great for 13-year-old Mei—until she begins to “poof” into a giant panda when she gets too excited. Fortunately, her tightknit group of friends have her fantastically fluffy red panda back. Featuring the voices of Rosalie Chiang, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park as Mei, Miriam, Priya and Abby, “Turning Red” will debut exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) on March 11, 2022. © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.





Now, when you're driving through downtown and catch a glimpse of the skyline Friday night, you don't have to wonder what the color of Terminal Tower means.

