Cleveland's Terminal Tower 'Turning Red' for release of new Disney movie

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's Terminal Tower routinely lights up in different colors that have different meanings and support different causes, but as it lights up red Friday night, it's a little more lighthearted.
Terminal Tower is set to light up red to celebrate the new Disney and Pixar movie "Turning Red," about "a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited."
The movie was released on Friday, streaming on Disney+.
Now, when you're driving through downtown and catch a glimpse of the skyline Friday night, you don't have to wonder what the color of Terminal Tower means.
