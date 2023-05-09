Meet Dr. Warren Morgan, the new CEO of CMSD

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has announced that Dr. Warren Morgan will be its new CEO.

The district announced its decision Tuesday morning.

Morgan grew up in Chicago. Prior to being named CEO, Morgan was the Chief Academic Officer for Indianapolis Public Schools.

The district began its search earlier this year after Eric Gordon resigned from the position.

Gordon held the position for 11 years.

Over his tenure, Gordon received many awards and recognition for the growth the district saw under his leadership. One initiative of note is the citywide coalition he led, Say Yes to Education. When graduation rates were declining in 2018, Say Yes to Education allowed CMSD students to be eligible for full-tuition scholarships upon graduation, increasing enrollment in post-secondary education for the first time in five years, according to a news release from the district.

RELATED: CMSD CEO Eric Gordon delivers his final State of the Schools address

