CMSD school bus driver robbed at gunpoint while on empty school bus in Tremont

Posted at 10:52 AM, Nov 23, 2021
CLEVELAND — A school bus driver for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was robbed at gunpoint in Tremont on Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police said an armed person approached a school bus driver in the area of West 14th Street and Buhrer Avenue.

Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the robbery.

The driver was not physically injured.

Police did not provide any additional information.

