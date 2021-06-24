CMSD sells South High School to the City of Cleveland to be used as a training center for future first responders

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has approved the sale of the former South High School to the City of Cleveland, according to the CMSD News Bureau. The City of Cleveland plans to use the building as a training center for public safety personnel.

The plan is for CMSD to lease back part of the building from the city to be used by students that are planning to become first responders in the future through a program that is held at Glenville High School.

According to the CMSD News Bureau, CMSD will occupy the building for the next year, footing the bill for all utility and maintenance costs. After that, there will be a prorated share of the utility expenses charged to CMSD. There will be eight classrooms in the building leased out to the school district, and the district will have the ability to share common areas and other facilities as well.

The CMSD Board of Education agreed on Tuesday to sell the building to the city for $435,000.

South High School has been closed since the conclusion of the 2010 school year. It was closed along with 17 other schools as part of a plan to maximize efficiency and raise achievement in the CMSD. Since its closure, South High School has been used as a storage facility and trades shop.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.