Cole Eye Institute expansion set to open in February

CLEVELAND — The Cole Eye Institute in Cleveland is undergoing a major transformation to advance patient care and research.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley toured the facility's new addition before it opens to the public in February.

Construction began on the new 150,000 sq ft building in May 2022.

It features three procedure rooms, eight operating rooms and 60 outpatient exam rooms with access to imaging technology.

The layout of the new building was designed to enhance patient experience.

"We shortened the amount of of travel time that was required for patients to go from their doctor to get their imaging to come back to the doctor and have to wait at each location," said Daniel Martin, chair of the Cole Eye Institute.

The building also has space dedicated to research and education.

"A very important component of this is enhancing our ability to teach the next generation of doctors," said Martin.

The Cole Eye Institute's existing building is being renovated.

The entire project is expected to cost more than $170 million and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

