Collision Bend Brewing Company commemorating 10 cent beer night on June 4

Collision Bend Brewing Company is commemorating the 48th anniversary of 10-cent beer night — a moment at Cleveland Municipal Stadium that will live in infamy.

On June 4, for 48 minutes, Collision Bend will sell its Hope Flows Kolsch beer for 10 cents a glass.

“We initially thought that this could be our worst idea ever, but after giving it some thought, we figured we could use this as the perfect opportunity to bring back the idea of TEN CENT BEER NIGHT as a nod towards Cleveland baseball and celebrate how far we have come," Collision said in a statement.

To raise a glass this Saturday is to know the history of what went down on that eventful day at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

In an effort to attract fans to the stadium, on June 4, 1974, Cleveland decided to sell beer for 10 cents a cup, with a 6-beer limit per customer.

When the original promotion happened in 1971, the price per beer was just 5 cents, and there were no issues. But in 1974, when 25,000 fans showed up for a game against the Texas Rangers, many in attendance went from cheering fans to fighting fans.

The night got uglier when fans stormed the field. The infamous event made national news, and now everyone's dad and uncle claims they were there that night.

“We are excited to offer this special to commemorate Cleveland history, but we are doing so in a safe and responsible way. To ensure that specific events from the game are not repeated, we will be limiting our featured 10-cent beer, Hope Flows, to two 12 oz. pours per person. Let’s use this time to celebrate Cleveland Baseball and share memories of the day, over a cold refreshing beer," the brewery said in a statement.

