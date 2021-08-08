Combined Sewage Overflow advisory issued at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND — If you’re visiting Edgewater Beach, you may want to be careful about going into the water.

Due to the heavy rains, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District posted a public advisory at Edgewater Beach because of a combined sewer overflow event at the beach around 11:55 a.m.

The overflow at Edgewater Beach discharged a combination of sewage and stormwater into Lake Erie.

Visitors to the areas, especially children, the elderly and those in ill health are advised to avoid contact with the water and any woody debris.

For more information, visit the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s website here.

