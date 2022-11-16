Construction project, weather changes, garbage bringing rats to Public Square

CLEVELAND — A particular pest is causing problems at Public Square — rats.

“They come out at nighttime, morning time, and all the time,” explained one city resident.

“They’re nocturnal creatures, anytime you see them during the day that’s a sign of a more-than-average infestation,” said Robert Peterson, Program Manager for Code Enforcement Unit Cleveland Department of Public Health.

Peterson spent part of Wednesday putting bait down.

“See how the stick disappears? Take a packet of bait, jam it right into the hole. These guys aren’t real good at vision, they get around by feeling. When they bump into the packet, they’ll chew right through it. There goes the poison, there goes the rat,” explained Peterson.

Peterson said there are three reasons for the rise in rats.

“Due to the construction site, and the fact the weather is changing and with this just being a general lunchtime congregating area, you got bits of trash and wrappers and garbage,” added Peterson.

He is asking the public to do their part and throw trash into a garbage can.

