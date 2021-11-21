Country singer Kane Brown to fund renovation of Cleveland's Broadway Boys & Girls Club gym

CLEVELAND — Five-time American Music Awards winner and country singer Kane Brown visited Cleveland’s Broadway Boys & Girls Club Sunday to announce that he is funding a major renovation of the club’s gymnasium.

Brown toured the facility and met some of the club members.

Brown told News 5 that the Boys and Girls Club was a big part of his childhood.

“I grew up without a lot of things as well. When I found the Boys & Girls Club, this is somewhere I would have wanted to have been as a kid. There is no telling where I would have staying out of trouble if I didn’t have sports. I love basketball and we get to give these kids a new gym today and I think it’s amazing and I hope they love it.

The renovation will include the installation of new flooring, audio and electric equipment, backboards and bleachers. The entire gymnasium will be repainted and the scoreboard will be updated.

