Crews battle massive fire at church on Cleveland's east side

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at the Pentecostal Determine Church of God on Cleveland's east side.
The church is located in the 9100 block of Miles Park.
The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m.
Flames could be seen coming out of the top of the church.
A house on the east side of the church suffered a little bit of damage from the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
The church was built in 1872, with a fire happening in 1925. The church has been vacant for a while.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.