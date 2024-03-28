Watch Now
Crews battle massive fire at church on Cleveland's east side

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at the Pentecostal Determine Church of God on Cleveland's east side.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Mar 28, 2024
The church is located in the 9100 block of Miles Park.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m.

Flames could be seen coming out of the top of the church.

A house on the east side of the church suffered a little bit of damage from the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The church was built in 1872, with a fire happening in 1925. The church has been vacant for a while.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

