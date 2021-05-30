Cuyahoga County Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument hosts Memorial Day service

CLEVELAND — A special Memorial Day service was held at the Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Cleveland to honor those who died while serving.

The service took place Sunday afternoon and also served to welcome the the new executive director, Greg Palumbo while thanking the retiring executive director of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument Tim Daley for his nearly 13 years of service.

As part of the event, remarks will be provided by the Honorable Jack Schron, Jr., LTC, US Army (Ret) Cuyahoga County Councilman, District 6. The Keynote Address was given by Commander Michael D. Dovilla, Commanding Officer, Office of Naval Intelligence, Nimitz Production Support Unit 3.

Musical selections as well as the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and Taps were performed during the special service.

In honor of Memorial Day, the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument will be open to the public on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The monument is located at 3 Public Square in Cleveland.

To learn more, click here.

