Darius Garland, Fat Joe give Cleveland high school a musical surprise

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland and rapper Fat Joe might seem like an unlikely duo, but on Friday, the first day of NBA All-Star Weekend, the two partnered together to surprise Saint Martin de Porres High School with some musical treats.

While DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club played hits for the pep rally at the school, students filed in and took their seats, knowing something special was set to happen but not knowing what the day held.

After all of the students were in their seats and dancing and singing to DJ Envy's sets, Garland and Fat Joe took the stage and surprised the students, working with PepsiCo's Pepsi Stronger Together campaign and MTN Dew and Ruffles to really make an impact.

Once on stage, the two announced to the students that they were providing the drumline with new uniforms and instruments, as well as a trip to Houston to compete in an HBCU battle of the bands.

The surprises didn't stop there, with seniors also learning that they would be sharing $20,000 worth of scholarships.

Today, Darius Garland and Fat Joe surprised Saint Martin de Porres High School with new drums and uniforms for their drumline, as well as a trip to Houston for an HBCU Battle of the Bands and scholarships for several seniors. pic.twitter.com/yrC8FbpKMd — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 18, 2022

"Last night when you went to sleep, you couldn't dream that things was going to happen like they're happening today," Fat Joe told the students. "Yesterday's band is not today's band."

Garland, who drew plenty of cheers and applause when he took the stage, was soaking in the moment of paying it forward to the school.

"It's super cool to be here and support the kids," Garland said. "Happy to be here and enjoying the experience."

For Fat Joe, the moment was also special, as he reflected on the city of Cleveland and how it's a place he knows very well.

"That's what I'm all about, giving back, philanthropy, taking care of our people, our young ones, let them know they're special...they can be whatever they want to be," Fat Joe said. "Give them that baton of inspiration.

"I've been coming to Cleveland for a long time, I'm very good friends with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, I've been to all the East 1999, shout out to West Cleveland where all the Puerto Ricans are, I know all about the 24-hour gyro spot, y'all talking to the wrong guy, I've been here," he said with a smile.

