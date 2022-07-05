CLEVELAND — Video captured last night by a News 5 journalist showed a grass fire on Cleveland's West Side on the Fourth of July.

Fireworks can be seen in the background.

Well, I hope everyone had fun lighting their fireworks tonight. This was on W25th near Metro and now there’s a fire near West 45th and Gifford. pic.twitter.com/5IH7DlGcLe — Jordan Vandenberge (@NEWSjordanv) July 5, 2022

News 5 has reached out to fire officials for additional information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.