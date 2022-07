CLEVELAND — The dates for next year's Union Home Mortgage Marathon and Half Marathon have been announced. The 5K and 10K will kick off on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 a.m., while the marathon and half marathon will start on Sunday, May 21 at 7 a.m.

Registration for those races opens on July 12.

Early bird pricing is available until July 16.

For more information, click here.