Denzel Ward's foundation donates 3 AEDs to Great Lakes Science Center

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback and Nordonia High School graduate Denzel Ward donated three new automatic external defibrillators (AED) to the Great Lakes Science Center on behalf of his heart health foundation, "Make Them Know Your Name."

While the AEDs were donated to the science center weeks ago, official recognition was issued on Saturday during his Cleveland All-Star Fitness Expo at First Energy Stadium that took place during the NBA All-Star weekend.

“There is oftentimes a misconception in large public buildings that AEDs are in place and easily accessible, and unfortunately that isn’t always the case. It’s so important to have them accessible and make sure that bystanders are empowered to take action in emergency situations. We really make that a large focus of our efforts at Make Them Know Your Name,” said foundation Executive Director Nicole Ward, Denzel’s mother.

"The Make Them Know Your Name Foundation"—started by Denzel Ward, his mother and brother Paul Ward III—provides training, education and resources to teach people how to respond when faced with a cardiac episode, while also providing AED and CPR kits to local schools and gyms. The foundation honors Denzel Ward's father, who died unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest in 2016.

The donation brings the total number of AEDs at the Great Lakes Science Center to four. They can be placed in easily accessible areas for emergencies.

“We’re happy that the Science Center recognized the importance of AED machines. It can truly be a matter of life and death, and it’s not something to be taken lightly. I’m glad we could partner with them to fulfill this need,” said Ward.

