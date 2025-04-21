Diocese of Cleveland, city leaders reflect on Pope Francis' passing

The Diocese of Cleveland and leaders across the city and country are releasing statements in honor of Pope Francis.

The Most Reverend Edward C. Malesic, Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland, released the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the passing of Pope Francis, who has shepherded the Catholic Church for the past 12 years. As the first pope from the Americas, Jorge Mario Bergoglio chose the name Frances in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, and like his namesake, he lived a humble, simple, and pious life, serving as an inspiration to the faithful around the world.

I was blessed to see Pope Francis in January in Rome and passed along the best wishes and prayers of the faithful from the diocese of Cleveland. This was a highlight of a pilgrimage I led to Italy, during which our group was among those who enjoyed an audience with the pope. He responded, “Ah, Cleveland,” so you can be sure he knew about our exceptional diocese.

His legacy of encouraging clergy and laity to work together to evangelize with the Good News of Jesus and to serve the least among us made an incredibly significant impression on me. He brought together clergy, religious and laity from around the world in his efforts to encourage church leaders to listen to the guidance of the Holy Spirit. He championed environmental stewardship, promoted unity among Catholics, non-Catholics, and non-Christians, and called us all to be a global family that welcomes our brothers and sisters in need with open arms. Even as pope, he didn’t put himself ahead of others, but embodied the term “servant leader,” which made him beloved and respected throughout the world.

Pope Francis set an example for Catholic leaders everywhere by living the values of the Gospel, and by preaching the mercy of God. He once said, 'The Lord never tires of forgiving. It is we who are tired of asking for forgiveness. A little bit of mercy makes the world less cold and more just.' May we honor him by remembering God’s mercy and seeking it out. And may we demonstrate our love and mercy to others, just as he did.

I ask all the faithful to pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of Pope Francis. May Pope Francis rest in the love and peace of Christ."

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb tweeted the following statement:

Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. A global shepherd of compassion, justice, and humility—his legacy will continue to inspire us to care for the least among us. Cleveland mourns with the world today. May he rest in peace. — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) April 21, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance tweeted the following statement: