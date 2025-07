The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District issued an advisory for people not to go swimming at Edgewater Beach on Friday.

Following Thursday night's storm, a sewage overflow occurred into Lake Erie.

The Sewer District said visitors, particularly children and the elderly, are asked to avoid contact with the water and wood debris.

Water samples are collected twice a day at Edgewater Beach.

The advisory will be lifted once samples are below the federal and state standards.