Driver attempts to run off with bumper after crashing car into Wilson United Methodist Church

CLEVELAND — A driver who crashed into a church on Cleveland’s East Side on Friday morning ran off with the car's bumper and plate still attached and hid it behind a dumpster, according to the police.

Officers and fire personnel responded to Wilson United Methodist Church, 9226 St. Clair Avenue, for a car into a building. According to an officer at the scene, the speedometer was stuck at 90 mph.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of car crash into Wilson United Methodist Church on Friday, April 22, 2022.

A witness told officers that the driver was attempting to pull the license plate off the rear bumper but was unable to get just the plate off so he ran off with the bumper and hid it behind a dumpster.

Police, guided perhaps by divine intervention, located the bumper and the plate behind the dumpster.

The crash caused damage to the church’s windows, building and perimeter fence.

