Driver flees vehicle after it jumps sidewalk, crashes into tree and burst into flames on St. Clair Avenue

CLEVELAND — A driver fled from a vehicle after it crashed into a tree and burst into flames next to a vacant church on East 83nd Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland Wednesday.

According to Lt. Mike Norman, of the Cleveland Division of Fire, a car traveling eastbound on St. Clair Avenue crossed all westbound lanes, jumped the sidewalk and crashed through some trees.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Crash on East 82nd Street and St. Clair Avenue on August 4, 2021.

Shortly after the impact, the car caught fire.

The driver was not injured and according a News 5 photojournalist at the scene, the driver got out of the car and fled.

SUV eastbound on St. Clair at E82 crossed all the westbound lanes, jumped the sidewalk, cleared a concrete wall, went through a yard, hit a bunch of trees and burst into flames when it hit a house. Driver able to run away before CPD and CFD got there... pic.twitter.com/swj7CysJwW — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) August 4, 2021

Cleveland Division of Police and Fire both responded to investigate. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

